(Adds comments by Gundlach)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Feb 26 Jeffrey Gundlach, the
co-founder and chief executive officer of DoubleLine Capital,
said on Friday that his firm purchased some U.S. stocks two
weeks ago after their rocky start in January and early February.
"I thought it was a good buy point two weeks ago Wednesday
and so we bought some," Gundlach told Reuters. Gundlach, who
oversees $90 billion in assets for the Los Angeles-based
DoubleLine, said the firm was at "maximum underweight" since
last August.
The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down more than 5
percent in January alone and added to losses by mid-February.
The index was off 10.5 percent year-to-date by Feb. 11.
In early February, Gundlach had said that stocks were in a
bear market.
"We were near a minimum allocation to stocks before the
summer meltdown," Gundlach said. "We stayed there while the SPX
dropped over 250 points. Yes, stocks are, in our view, in a bear
market, but there are counter-trend moves along the way."
Gundlach said the conditions in the second week of February
with "wickedly negative equity sentiment were such that
risk/reward favored a potential tradable rally and also made
such a low allocation less advisable."
He added: "If we were not allowed to trade for two years and
had to keep a static portfolio, we would not have bought two
weeks ago. But that is not our situation. As long as you are
less in the market in sell-offs than you are in rallies, you
will outperform. As long as you are longer than the market in
rallies than you are in sell-offs, you will outperform."
He also said oil will "really easily" rally toward $40 a
barrel as the price has dropped so much. U.S. crude oil
settled at $32.78 on Friday. Last year, Gundlach
correctly predicted that oil prices would plunge, junk bonds
would live up to their name and China's slowing economy would
pressure emerging markets. In 2014, Gundlach also correctly
forecast U.S. Treasury yields would fall, not rise as many
others had expected.
Gundlach said the Shanghai Composite, which is
trading around 2,767 points, is set to fall to around 2,500.
