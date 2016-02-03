(Adds 2014 and 2015 performance for the Shiller Enhanced CAPE
fund)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Feb 3 DoubleLine Capital, overseen by
widely followed investor Jeffrey Gundlach, said on Wednesday it
posted a net inflow of $1.95 billion in January, marking the
firm's 24th consecutive month of inflows.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the firm's largest
fund by total assets, had a net inflow of $1.67 billion in
January. The fund, which invests primarily in mortgage-backed
securities, has $54 billion in assets.
The DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund, which invests in
different sectors of the fixed income universe, including
corporate securities, bank debt, collateralized loan
obligations, emerging markets debt, municipal bonds and
Treasuries as well as MBS, had a net inflow of $221.23 million
in January.
"DoubleLine Total Return and DoubleLine Core Fixed income
continued their strong relative performance in January, after
outperforming peers in 2015," said Todd Rosenbluth, head of
exchange-traded fund and mutual fund research at S&P Capital IQ.
"The funds have performed well with less volatility, which is
particularly appealing to investors in an uncertain bond market
and with a flight to quality."
DoubleLine's largest equities open-end mutual fund, the
DoubleLine Shiller Enhanced CAPE fund, had a net inflow of
$81.99 million in January, its largest monthly net inflow since
the fund launched on Oct. 31, 2013.
"DoubleLine Shiller Enhanced CAPE similarly outperformed in
2015 in choppy equity markets and while it lost money in
January, it lost less than the S&P 500 index," Rosenbluth said.
The fund, which is in Morningstar's large-capitalization
value fund category, has $700 million in assets and is run by
Gundlach and Jeffrey Sherman.
The Shiller Enhanced CAPE fund, which actively invests in a
diversified portfolio of bonds and floating rate loans, has two
sources of return: an actively managed fixed income portfolio
and a smart beta approach to the U.S. stock market.
The Shiller Enhanged CAPE fund outperformed 99 percent of
its peer group in 2014 and 2015 with returns of 17.86 percent
and 4.65 percent, respectively, according to Morningstar data.
So far this year, the fund is down 4.16 percent, surpassing 73
percent of its peer group, Morningstar said.
Los Angeles-based DoubleLine oversees $85 billion in assets
under management.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Chizu Nomiyama)