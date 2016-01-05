NEW YORK Jan 5 DoubleLine Capital, the investment firm with $85 billion in assets overseen by widely followed co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach, posted a net inflow of $1.03 billion into its open-end mutual funds in December to mark the 23rd straight month of inflows.

The Los Angeles-based firm said on Tuesday its open-end mutual funds attracted $14.31 billion overall in 2015. The firm's flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund had a net inflow of $688.82 million in December. For 2015 overall, the fund attracted $10.94 billion. The fund, with total assets at $51.78 billion, invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities.

The $5.23 billion DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund also attracted new money last month. The fund had a net inflow of $284.61 million in December, for a 2015 net inflow of $1.87 billion. That marked the fund's biggest annual net inflow since its launch in June 2010. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)