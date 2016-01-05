(Adds additional flows data, comments, byline)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Jan 5 DoubleLine Capital, the
investment firm with $85 billion in assets overseen by widely
followed co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach, posted a net inflow of
$1.03 billion into its open-end mutual funds in December,
marking the 23rd straight month of inflows.
The Los Angeles-based firm said on Tuesday those funds
attracted $14.31 billion overall in 2015, the second-biggest
annual net inflow into the funds since the firm was founded in
late 2009.
The firm's flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund
had a net inflow of $688.82 million in December. For
2015 overall, the fund attracted $10.94 billion. With total
assets at $51.78 billion, the fund invests primarily in
mortgage-backed securities.
The $5.23 billion DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund
also attracted new money last month. The fund had a
net inflow of $284.61 million in December, for a 2015 net inflow
of $1.87 billion.
That marked the fund's biggest annual net inflow since its
launch in June 2010. The DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund is an
open-end intermediate-term bond fund that invests in different
sectors of the fixed income universe, including corporate
securities, bank debt, collateralized loan obligations, emerging
markets debt, municipal bonds and mortgage-backed securities.
The Total Return fund gained 2.3 percent in 2015 to beat 98
percent of peers, according to Morningstar data. The fund
slipped 0.2 percent in December, but still beat 92 percent of
its peers.
"DoubleLine is known for its active management," said Ron
Redell, president of DoubleLine Funds. "Active management in a
multi-sector fixed income portfolio where you give the portfolio
manager flexibility to allocate to various sectors was a strong
attractiveness to the fund," he said in reference to the Core
Fixed Income Fund's record annual inflow.
Redell said that across the entire organization, including
vehicles other than open-end mutual funds such as
separately-managed accounts, DoubleLine attracted a net inflow
of over $21 billion in 2015.
The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, an
actively-managed exchange-traded fund co-managed by Gundlach
that debuted last February, attracted $1.7 billion in assets in
2015 to make it the fastest-growing ETF of the year, according
to Morningstar data.
The ETF attracted $265.7 million in December, its biggest
monthly inflow. DoubleLine partnered with State Street Global
Advisors to bring the product to market.
"The growth of TOTL is emblematic of the acceptance of ETFs
in investor portfolios," said David Mazza, head of research for
SPDR ETFs and SSGA funds at State Street.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Paul Simao)