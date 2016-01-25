NEW YORK Jan 25 DoubleLine Capital, the bond
management firm run by Jeffrey Gundlach, on Monday named former
PIMCO Senior Vice President Ryan Hart as senior consultant
relations manager.
Hart, who started work at the Los Angeles-based firm last
week, is responsible for developing and implementing
DoubleLine's relationships with global, national and regional
institutional investment consulting firms and their clients.
He reports to Ignacio Sosa, director of the DoubleLine's
Product Solutions and Consultant Relations Group.
At PIMCO, Hart oversaw the asset management firm's
relationships with several of the largest global investment
consultants. Prior to that, he was product manager for the
Newport Beach, California-based firm's credit-focused
strategies. He worked for 14 years at PIMCO.
