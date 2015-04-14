LONDON, April 14 European private equity firm
Doughty Hanson is to drop its current fundraising efforts, and
will instead focus on its remaining portfolio, the buyout firm
said on Tuesday.
"As a result of the continuing uncertainty for both
employees and investors regarding the fund raising process, the
decision has been taken by the Board of Doughty Hanson to no
longer pursue its current fund raising efforts," the company
said.
The firm had been trying to raise capital for its sixth
fund, but will now try to "maximise the value" of its remaining
companies.
