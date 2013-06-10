LONDON, June 10 Private equity group Doughty
Hanson has sold cinema operator Vue Entertainment to two
Canadian investment groups for 935 million pounds ($1.45
billion), more than double its initial investment.
The sale, to OMERS Private Equity and Alberta Investment
Management Corporation, is expected to close by late July,
Doughty Hanson said on Monday.
Doughty Hanson paid 450 million pounds for Vue in December
2010 and has since pursued an aggressive expansion drive beyond
the cinema company's UK home market.
Its reach was boosted by three acquisitions of rival cinema
chains in Britain, Germany and Poland.
In a separate statement Mark Redman, Senior Managing
Director and Head of Europe for OMERS Private Equity said the
new ownership gave Vue "the distinct advantage of patient
capital and deep pockets for organic and acquisitive growth."