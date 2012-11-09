* Management and supervisory boards back offer
* Happy bidder will follow appropriate strategy
(Adds comments on strategy)
FRANKFURT Nov 9 German retailer Douglas said
its boards decided to recommend a 1.5 billion euro ($1.9
billion) offer for the group from private equity group Advent
and it was happy with the bidder's future plans for the
business.
Advent is teaming up with the retailer's founding family,
including Chief Executive Henning Kreke, to offer 38 euros per
share for the group, which runs drugstores, clothing, jewellery
and book shops.
"The Management Board and the Supervisory Board conclude
that the consideration of 38 euros per Douglas share is
attractive and fair in financial terms ," the boards said in a
statement on Friday.
The boards also said they were satisfied that Advent and the
Kreke family - which are making the bid through the Beauty
Holding Three vehicle - would back the strategy to focus on its
perfume and jewellery operations, whilst working to restructure
the books division.
Douglas is currently trying to reposition the Thalia
bookstore division to be able to better compete with growing
competition from Internet retailers and e-books.
CEO Kreke has also said he wants to expand the perfume and
jewellery business internationally.
Douglas's management and supervisory board had previously
declined to comment on the offer.
($1 = 0.7857 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)