FRANKFURT Aug 14 Private equity investor Advent
is considering buying a stake in German books to perfumes
retailer Douglas, German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung reported on Tuesday, citing financial sources.
Advent is close to a deal to buy the 10.81 percent stake of
Douglas shareholder Erwin Mueller and additional put options of
15 percent that Mueller allegedly holds, the paper reported.
Shares in Douglas were indicated up 3.9 percent.
If Advent were to buy Mueller's shares and options, it would
secure a blocking minority in Douglas.
Drug store entrepreneur Erwin Mueller has said previously he
will not comment on his intentions regarding his Douglas stake.
The news that Mueller has options that may increase his
stake to a blocking minority of just over 26 percent has in the
past driven up the share price on speculation of a bidding war.
Douglas Chief Executive Henning Kreke said in January that
his family would like to take the group private, although no
decision has yet been made on this.
Neither Douglas, Mueller or Advent could not immediately
reached for comment.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by David Cowell)