FRANKFURT Oct 15 Private equity investor Advent made a 38 euros ($49.27) a share cash offer for Douglas on Monday after reaching a deal with the German retailer's biggest shareholders.

Advent is joining forces with one of Douglas's current shareholders in a concerted effort to take the books-to-perfumes retailer private. Talks between financial investors and Douglas' largest shareholders have been taking place since the beginning of the year. ($1 = 0.7712 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor)