FRANKFURT Oct 14 Private equity investor Advent
has struck a deal with the biggest shareholders of German
retailer Douglas to buy a controlling stake as it
seeks to take over the whole company, a German magazine
reported.
Douglas' supervisory board will discuss the plan on Monday,
Der Spiegel reported on Sunday.
Advent and one of Douglas's current owners want to buy the
retailer, listed on the German stock market, and take it
private. Talks between financial investors and Douglas' largest
shareholders have been taking place since the beginning of the
year.
According to the magazine report, Advent and 13-percent
stakeholder Kreke will buy 37 percent of Douglas from other
co-owners Mueller and Oetker. That will take their holding above
the 30 percent level that triggers a bid for the whole company
under takeover rules.
About two-fifths of Douglas's shares are owned by stock
market investors, with a bank owing the rest.
Advent and Kreke declined to comment, while Douglas and the
other owners were not immediately available for comment.
Two sources familiar with the transaction told Reuters that
talks are very advanced, declining to specify further.
Douglas recently confirmed that it is in talks with a
financial investor but cautioned that it was uncertain whether a
transaction would actually go ahead.
Sources had earlier told Reuters that Advent was nearing a
deal to get a majority stake in the retailer, which runs
perfume, clothing, books and confectionary stores.
