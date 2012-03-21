(Corrects name of CEO in second paragraph)

DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 21 German books to perfumes retailer Douglas said it would only team up with a financial investor to take the company private if their interests could be aligned.

Talks were not aimed specifically at delisting the company but it was an option that the board would not refuse, Chief Executive Henning Kreke said in a speech at the company's annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

He added the restructuring of bookstores chain Thalia would impact pretax profit this year. A memo previously seen by Reuters estimated the writedown needed for Thalia at 130 million euros ($171.9 million). ($1 = 0.7564 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Victoria Bryan)