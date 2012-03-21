(Corrects name of CEO in second paragraph)
DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 21 German books to
perfumes retailer Douglas said it would only team up
with a financial investor to take the company private if their
interests could be aligned.
Talks were not aimed specifically at delisting the company
but it was an option that the board would not refuse, Chief
Executive Henning Kreke said in a speech at the company's annual
shareholder meeting on Wednesday.
He added the restructuring of bookstores chain Thalia would
impact pretax profit this year. A memo previously seen by
Reuters estimated the writedown needed for Thalia at 130 million
euros ($171.9 million).
($1 = 0.7564 euros)
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Victoria Bryan)