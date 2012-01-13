FRANKFURT Jan 13 The family of Douglas
Holding AG Chief Executive Henning Kreke would break
up the German retailer if it succeeds in taking the German
retailer private, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing
financial sources.
The goal is "that Douglas will focus on the perfume business
and other parts such as bookstore chain Thalia and jewellery
chain Christ are sold," the daily newspaper cited the sources as
saying in its Friday edition.
Douglas had no immediate comment.
Douglas, which has a market value of about 1.2 billion euros
($1.5 billion), said on Thursday that board members with major
holdings were in talks with several financial investors for a
substantial stake in the company.
Kreke told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published
separately on Friday that his family, which has a 12.6 percent
stake in Douglas, had initiated talks because it sees the
company's shares as undervalued.
"The Kreke family is convinced the company could be more
successfully managed over a longer period of time if it was not
subject to the short-term pressure of quarterly reporting," the
newspaper cited him as saying.
He said his family had not discussed the matter with other
major investors, such as the Oetker family with a stake of about
26 percent. He said the talks were not a defensive move against
the threat of a takeover, for instance by fellow shareholder
Erwin Mueller.
($1 = 0.7814 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Holmes)