FRANKFURT Nov 18 German books to perfumes retailer Douglas said it is not yet feeling any effects from the euro zone debt crisis and that it is eyeing a good Christmas, its chief executive told Reuters.

"We are seeing no signs that the mood of the consumers has been dampened by the euro zone crisis. In fact, they seem in the mood to shop," Henning Kreke said in comments emailed to Reuters.

"The signs are good for positive trading over Christmas," he said.

Retailers such as Douglas get the majority of their sales and profits in the run-up to Christmas.

Germany's Metro, the world's fourth-largest retailer, has also said it expects this year's Christmas trading to be much better than last year, when heavy snowfall hit much of Europe.

He said that apart from its books business, all other areas of the business were seeing respectable growth rates. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)