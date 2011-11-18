FRANKFURT Nov 18 German books to perfumes
retailer Douglas said it is not yet feeling any
effects from the euro zone debt crisis and that it is eyeing a
good Christmas, its chief executive told Reuters.
"We are seeing no signs that the mood of the consumers has
been dampened by the euro zone crisis. In fact, they seem in the
mood to shop," Henning Kreke said in comments emailed to
Reuters.
"The signs are good for positive trading over Christmas," he
said.
Retailers such as Douglas get the majority of their sales
and profits in the run-up to Christmas.
Germany's Metro, the world's fourth-largest
retailer, has also said it expects this year's Christmas trading
to be much better than last year, when heavy snowfall hit much
of Europe.
He said that apart from its books business, all other areas
of the business were seeing respectable growth rates.
