DUESSELDORF, Germany Jan 12 Douglas
Holding Chief Executive Henning Kreke said his family
is teaming up with buyout firms with the aim of raising its
stake in the company.
"The Kreke family fully backs the Douglas Group and is
considering, raising its stake jointly with financial
investors," the CEO told Reuters in e-mailed comments on
Thursday.
Douglas, which has a market value of about
1.2 billion euros ($1.5 billion), earlier on Thursday said that
unspecified board members with major holdings were in talks with
several financial investors for a substantial stake in the
company.
The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Kreke's family
had approached three buyout firms including Apax Partners
and BC Partners to discuss possible plans
to take Douglas private.