FRANKFURT Dec 3 German beauty-to-books retailer
Douglas is preparing to divest its Hussel confectionary stores,
German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on
Tuesday.
Prospective buyers including retailers and financial
investors were given documents on Hussel, Germany's largest
confectionary chain, the newspaper cited industry and financial
sources as saying.
Douglas, which was taken private by financial investor
Advent International and the Kreke family this year, was not
immediately available to comment. Advent declined to comment.
Hussel had sales of 100 million euros ($136 million) in the
fiscal year through September 2012, according to the latest
publicly available annual report.
Douglas, which traces its roots to a Hussel store opened in
1949, has repeatedly said it would actively manage its
portfolio, both by acquisitions and disposals.
It aims to complete its purchase of French perfumery chain
Nocibe in the first half of next year and is on the look-out for
more acquisitions, it said last month.
($1 = 0.7360 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)