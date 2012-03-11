FRANKFURT, March 11 The supervisory board
of German retailer Douglas Holding will meet on
Wednesday to discuss plans to revamp bookstore chain Thalia, a
source close to the matter told Reuters.
Management consultants McKinsey have been working on a plan
to reorganise Thalia, which has been battling competition from
online retailers such as Amazon, the source said.
The Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper
reported the board would also hear an update of plans from the
controlling Kreke family on possibly taking the group private
with the help of private equity groups.
Douglas declined to comment.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Michael Shields;
Editing by David Hulmes)