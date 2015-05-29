BRIEF-Gequity Q1 net loss shrinks to EUR 155,000
* Q1 revenue and other income EUR 29,000 ($31,668.00) versus EUR 9,000 year ago
FRANKFURT May 29 German perfume retailer Douglas plans a stock market listing this year consisting of a sale of existing shares and a capital increase of around 70 million euros ($77 million).
The company said on Friday the Kreke family would retain a stake in Douglas, which was delisted two years ago. ($1 = 0.9128 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* Q1 revenue and other income EUR 29,000 ($31,668.00) versus EUR 9,000 year ago
May 3 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board on Wednesday filed for a form of bankruptcy protection under last year's federal rescue law known as PROMESA, touching off the biggest bankruptcy in the history of the U.S. municipal debt market.