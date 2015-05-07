FRANKFURT May 7 Buyout group Advent is bringing
forward the planned flotation of German perfume retail chain
Douglas, anxious not to miss the right moment for such a deal,
which hinges on the mood of equity markets.
The group is expected to kick off the process for an initial
public offering (IPO) by issuing a so-called intention to float
in the last week of May, with trading to start four weeks later,
several sources familiar with the matter said.
Until now, Douglas had been expected to list no sooner than
October.
German stock markets are hovering around all-time highs, and
several smaller companies - including Sixt Leasing and
Windeln.de - have already taken advantage of buoyant
equities markets by going public.
Advent is hoping to reap an equity value of at least 3
billion euros ($3.37 billion) in a flotation of Douglas and is
giving the IPO track priority over an alternative outright sale,
the sources said.
Bids from luxury goods group LVMH, U.S. pharmacy
group CVS, an Asian bidder as well as buyout groups CVC
and KKR did so far not meet the asking price of
the seller, they said.
JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank are organising
the IPO with the help of Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse.
Advent, Douglas, KKR and CVC, declined to comment, while CVS
and LVMH were not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.8896 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Hübner and Arno Schuetze; Editing by
Maria Sheahan)