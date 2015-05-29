* Capital increase of 70 mln euros planned
* Owners plan to sell at least a third of the shares
* Owner Advent sees market value of 3 bln eur - sources
* H1 sales 1.5 bln eur, adjusted EBITDA 180 mln eur
(Adds information on timing, volume of share sale, CEO comment)
FRANKFURT, May 29 German perfume retailer
Douglas plans a stock market listing this year, consisting of a
sale of existing shares and a capital increase of around 70
million euros ($77 million), in what would mark its return as a
publicly listed company.
The initial public offering may take place as soon as within
four weeks and the sale of shares may be worth at least 1
billion euros, according to people familiar with the matter.
Douglas delisted from the Frankfurt stock exchange two years
ago when it was acquired by U.S. buyout group Advent and the
Kreke family.
The owners plan to sell at least a third of the shares,
although the amount has not yet been decided, a source familiar
with the matter said, confirming a report in German daily
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
Douglas said in statement that it wanted to expand its
international business in growth markets, continue to strengthen
its sales through multiple channels and develop and market new
products.
Since being taken private, Douglas has aimed to become
Europe's top perfume retailer, buying French perfumeries chain
Nocibe and selling its confectionery stores.
"An IPO offers us additional, exciting options," Chief
Executive Henning Kreke told Reuters.
Advent expects Douglas to have a market value of around 3
billion euros, according to people familiar with the process.
The sale of a third of the shares would therefore bring in
around 1 billion euros.
The Kreke family would remain a shareholder, Douglas said in
its statement.
Douglas said on Friday that sales in the first half of its
2014/15 fiscal year were around 1.5 billion euros and earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
around 180 million, adjusted for one-offs and restructuring
charges.
JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank
are joint global coordinators and bookrunners for the
initial public offering, with Credit Suisse and Morgan
Stanley as additional bookrunners.
($1 = 0.9132 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, Kathrin Jones, Matthias
Inverardi and Alexander Huebner; Editing by David Holmes and
Susan Fenton)