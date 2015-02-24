BERLIN Feb 24 U.S. buyout group Advent is
preparing to return German perfume chain Douglas to the stock
market as a way of offloading its stake in the group, two
sources with knowledge of the matter said.
The private equity group has mandated advisory boutique Lilja
to help with preparations for a listing, including choosing
banks to run the initial public offering (IPO), the sources told
Reuters.
Douglas Chief Executive Henning Kreke already flagged the
possibility of a listing last November.
Advent will run a dual track process for either a sale or an
IPO depending on third-quarter figures for the Douglas fiscal
year that ends in September, meaning a listing may take place by
mid-November at the latest, the sources said.
Advent declined to comment while Lilja was not immediately
available.
Since being taken private by Advent and the Kreke family in
2013, Douglas has pursued a strategy of seeking to become
Europe's top perfumes retailer, buying up French perfumeries
chain Nocibe and selling its confectionery stores.
It appointed investment bank Macquarie last year to
organise the sale of its Thalia book stores division. Thalia
would not be part of the IPO.
Groups like luxury group LVMH, which runs the
Sephora beauty chain in France, looked at Douglas when Advent
took it private. It is unclear if LVMH would be able to buy
Douglas due to competition concerns.
The sources said they expected Douglas' valuation to be much
higher than when it was previously listed as it is now a
dedicated perfumes group rather than a conglomerate.
