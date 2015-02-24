BERLIN Feb 24 U.S. buyout group Advent is
preparing to return German perfume chain Douglas to the stock
exchange as it seeks to offload its stake in the group, two
sources with knowledge of the matter said.
The private equity group has mandated advisory boutique Lilja
to help with preparations for a listing, including choosing
banks to run the initial public offering (IPO), the sources told
Reuters.
Since being taken private by Advent and the Kreke family in
2013, Douglas has pursued a strategy of seeking to become
Europe's top perfumes retailer, buying up French perfumeries
chain Nocibe and selling its confectionery stores.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing
by Maria Sheahan)