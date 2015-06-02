By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, June 2
billion euros ($2.21 billion) of debt financing to back CVC
Capital Partners' acquisition of perfume and cosmetics retailer
Douglas, banking sources said on Tuesday.
CVC agreed to buy Douglas from US buyout firm Advent and the
Kreke family it emerged on June 1, for close to 3 billion euros,
instead of pursuing an initial public offering. The Kreke family
will reinvest in Douglas through a joint holding company.
The buyout will be backed with around 2 billion euros of
debt, split between leveraged loans and high yield bonds,
denominated in euros, the banking sources said.
Banks expected to be on the deal include Deutsche Bank
, Goldman Sachs and UniCredit as well as some
other banks which were close to the IPO, the sources said.
JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank were
joint global coordinators and bookrunners for the potential IPO
with Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley as
additional bookrunners.
Douglas delisted from the Frankfurt stock exchange two years
ago when Advent and the Kreke family bought it. Since being
taken private, Douglas's aim has been to become Europe's biggest
perfume retailer, buying French perfumery chain Nocibe and
selling its confectionery stores.
The acquisition does not include Douglas' book and fashion
retailers Thalia and AppelrathCuepper, respectively.
Douglas reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) of around 180 million euros in the
first half of its 2014/15 fiscal year.
($1 = 0.9062 euros)
