FRANKFURT, April 18 German books to perfumes
retailer Douglas has not been in contact with LVMH
, a financial source said, after a report that the
French luxury goods group was eyeing a deal with the German
group.
There has been no contact from either side, the person who
is familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.
Douglas and LVMH, the world's biggest luxury group, declined
to comment.
LVMH, whose brands include Louis Vuitton and champagne house
Moet Hennessey, on Wednesday reported first quarter sales up 25
percent.
