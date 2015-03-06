Brazil's Itaú says did not sign agreement yet to buy stake in XP
SAO PAULO, May 11 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA said it is still in talks to acquire a stake in Brazilian broker XP Investimentos SA, adding that no definitive agreement has been signed.
FRANKFURT, March 6 U.S. buyout group Advent is preparing an exit from German perfume chain Douglas and has asked JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs to organise a sale or listing, a source familiar with the deal said.
The private equity group will shortly start shopping the group, which has earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of roughly 300 million euros to potential buyers, the person said.
Earlier, the private equity group mandated advisory boutique Lilja to help with preparations for a listing, including choosing banks to run the initial public offering (IPO), sources had told Reuters.
Douglas Chief Executive Henning Kreke already flagged the possibility of a listing last November.
Advent, JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs declined to comment (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Thomas Atkins)
May 11 Wells Fargo & Co doubled its cost-cutting target after seeing expenses soar in the aftermath of a sales scandal that the third-largest U.S. bank is still trying to recover from.