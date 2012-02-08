FRANKFURT Feb 8 Drug store entrepreneur Erwin Mueller said he will not comment on his intentions regarding his stake in German perfumes to books retailer Douglas ahead of firm's annual shareholder meeting on March 21.

Douglas earlier on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of 140.6 million euros ($186.2 million) and confirmed its outlook for the 2011/12 financial year.

With the results in line, investors are more interested in plans by the Douglas founding family, the Krekes, to buy out the retailer and take it private with the help of private equity.

News that Mueller has options that may increase his stake to a blocking minority of just over 26 percent from his current 10.8 percent holding drove up the share price earlier this week on speculation of a bidding war.

Mueller's firm Mueller Ltd. & Co. KG said on Wednesday it also would not comment on questions over whether he will seek to increase his stake further beyond the 25 percent he could reach if the options were to be exercised. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Victoria Bryan)