FRANKFURT Oct 27 Buyout group Advent has sold a unit of its German books-to-cosmetics retailer Douglas to rival private equity firm 3i, making headway in the revamp ahead of a planned exit from the investment.

Advent and the Kreke family, which owns 20 percent of the group, sold their Christ jewellery stores - which have annual revenues of around 400 million euros ($507 million) and employ about 2,400 staff in 220 shops - to 3i for 214 million euros, the buyout groups said on Monday.

Since being taken private by Advent last year, Douglas, which also runs stores selling perfumes and clothes, has decided to focus on the beauty part of the business, buying up French perfume chain Nocibe and selling its Hussel branded confectionary stores.

Douglas has also launched a sale of its Thalia book stores division and its fashion retailer Appelrath Cueppers.

Once the restructuring is done, Advent plans to sell Douglas or float it on the Frankfurt stock exchange as early as the first half of 2015.

($1 = 0.7889 euro) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)