FRANKFURT Oct 27 Buyout group Advent has sold a
unit of its German books-to-cosmetics retailer Douglas to rival
private equity firm 3i, making headway in the revamp
ahead of a planned exit from the investment.
Advent and the Kreke family, which owns 20 percent of the
group, sold their Christ jewellery stores - which have annual
revenues of around 400 million euros ($507 million) and employ
about 2,400 staff in 220 shops - to 3i for 214 million euros,
the buyout groups said on Monday.
Since being taken private by Advent last year, Douglas,
which also runs stores selling perfumes and clothes, has decided
to focus on the beauty part of the business, buying up French
perfume chain Nocibe and selling its Hussel branded
confectionary stores.
Douglas has also launched a sale of its Thalia book stores
division and its fashion retailer Appelrath Cueppers.
Once the restructuring is done, Advent plans to sell Douglas
or float it on the Frankfurt stock exchange as early as the
first half of 2015.
($1 = 0.7889 euro)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)