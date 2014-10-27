(Adds enterprise value of Christ)
FRANKFURT Oct 27 Buyout group Advent has sold a
unit of its German books-to-cosmetics retailer Douglas to rival
private equity firm 3i, making headway in a revamp ahead
of a planned exit from the investment.
Advent and the Kreke family, which owns 20 percent of the
group, sold their Christ jewellery stores - which have annual
revenue of around 400 million euros ($507 million) and employ
about 2,400 staff in 220 shops - to 3i, the buyout groups said
on Monday.
3i is investing 214 million euros in equity, while the deal
values the Christ enterprise at 400 million euros including
debt, two people familiar with the transaction said.
Since being taken private by Advent last year, Douglas,
which also runs stores selling perfumes and clothes, has decided
to focus on the beauty part of the business, buying up French
perfume chain Nocibe and selling its Hussel branded
confectionary stores.
Douglas has also launched a sale of its Thalia book stores
division and its fashion retailer Appelrath Cueppers.
Once the restructuring is done, Advent plans to sell Douglas
or float it on the Frankfurt stock exchange as early as the
first half of 2015.
Buyout groups Ardian, Pamplona, Apollo as well as a European
jewellery retailer had also handed in final offers for Christ,
the sources said.
($1 = 0.7889 euro)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by
Maria Sheahan and David Evans)