DUESSELDORF, Germany Jan 11 German
perfume, books and clothing retailer Douglas said
fiscal first-quarter sales including the key Christmas period
rose 1.4 percent as strong demand in its home market offset
falling sales abroad.
The group also on Wednesday reported earnings for its fiscal
year to Sept. 30, 2011, showing pretax profit of 138 million
euros ($176 million), narrowly missing its own target for 140
million euros.
So far, indications from other German retailers such as DIY
store operator Praktiker have been that demand held up
in Germany, while shoppers in other European countries were more
cautious.
Germans consumers have been more resilient than counterparts
thanks to low unemployment and good wage prospects, and retail
data has shown shoppers came out in force for the last part of
the Christmas trading season.
Data on Wednesday however showed Germany's economy shrank in
the last three months of 2011, showing the first signs of
feeling the pain from the euro zone debt crisis.
Analyst had been expecting Douglas to report first-quarter
sales of 1.2 billion euros and 2010/2011 pretax profit of 137
million euros.
($1 = 0.7826 euros)
