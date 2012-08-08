FRANKFURT Aug 8 German retailer Douglas
reported a bigger than expected loss for the third
quarter after it took a hit from restructuring at books store
chain Thalia.
Douglas, which also runs perfume, clothing, jewellery and
confectionary stores, reported a net loss of 9.8 million euros
($12.17 million) for its fiscal third quarter to end-June on
sales up 0.5 percent at 746.5 million euros.
Analysts had been expecting the group to report third
quarter sales of 746 million euros and a net loss of 1.5
million.
At Thalia, where it is closing stores and altering its
products ranges to compete better with the likes of Amazon
, online sales fell by 9 percent in the nine months to
end-June, Douglas said in a statement on Wednesday.
The group confirmed a forecast for sales in 2011/12 to rise
slightly from last year's 3.4 billion euros and underlying
profit to come in at the lower end of a 200-250 million euro
range.
($1 = 0.8052 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)