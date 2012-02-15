FRANKFURT Feb 15 German
fragrance-to-jewellery retailer Douglas Holding AG has
received expressions of interest to buy its Thalia chain of
bookstores, a source familiar with the situation said on
Wednesday.
A Douglas spokesman declined to comment on whether the
company had received expressions of interest, but said Douglas
was working on a restructuring programme for Thalia.
Germany's Manager Magazin reported earlier on Wednesday that
Douglas was holding exploratory talks with potential buyers over
a possible sale of Thalia.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Jonathan Gould)