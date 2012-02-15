FRANKFURT Feb 15 German fragrance-to-jewellery retailer Douglas Holding AG has received expressions of interest to buy its Thalia chain of bookstores, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

A Douglas spokesman declined to comment on whether the company had received expressions of interest, but said Douglas was working on a restructuring programme for Thalia.

Germany's Manager Magazin reported earlier on Wednesday that Douglas was holding exploratory talks with potential buyers over a possible sale of Thalia. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Jonathan Gould)