RABAT, March 31 Addoha, Morocco's biggest property developer by stock market value, posted an 18.6 percent drop in full-year net profit to 852.6 million dirhams ($88 million), as the company's margin in the high-end sector was sqeezed.

The company's gross margin fell to 28 percent from 33 percent in 2014 in the high-income segment. Its operating margin fell slightly to 14.6 percent from 15 percent.

"It is very hard to say why there is a drop in the company's margin, it could be because of some unidentified costs and it could be also because of weak demand," one analyst said.

The company has been committed in the last two years to reduce its debt and bolster its cashflow. Total debt fell 24 percent to 7.5 billion dirhams, while operating cashflow rose 351 percent to 2.48 billion dirhams, it said.

Sales revenue rose 1 percent to 7.1 billion dirhams.

It sold 17,510 units in 2015, down slightly from 17,641 in the same period of 2014, including 1,790 housing units for high-end, up from 1,118 the year before.

