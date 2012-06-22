Air Berlin asks Berlin, NRW to consider state guarantees
FRANKFURT, June 8 Ailing German airline Air Berlin on Thursday said it has asked the German states of North-Rhine Westphalia and Berlin to consider granting possible loan guarantees.
PARIS, June 22 Debt-burdened French poultry group Doux, which collapsed into administration earlier this month, is seeking a buyer to take over the entire business and ensure its survival, one of its administrators said on Friday.
Regis Vaillot said in a statement that the administrators wanted to avoid a breakup of the company and would also remain open to a possible refinancing of the group, which is 80 percent owned by its founder, Charles Doux.
The company, one of the world's largest poultry exporters, was placed in administration on June 1 after saying that it had suspended payments to creditors.
It said previously its debt of 340 million euros ($426.21 million) included 200 million euros in Brazil, where it bought subsidiary Frangosul in 1998, and 140 million euros owed to the bank Barclays.
Doux on Friday dismissed a report in French daily Le Monde that it planned to break itself up.
In addition to employing 3,400 staff in France, Doux also has supply contracts with some 800 poultry breeders.
LONDON, June 8 Around US$300m of a US$1.1bn revolving credit loan for Noble Group has been sold to funds in the secondary loan market as banks seek to limit their losses as the company faces a potential restructuring, banking sources said on Thursday.