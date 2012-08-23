CHATEAULIN, France Aug 23 Barclays is
set to assume control of debt-burdened French poultry group Doux
next month, a union said on Thursday, enabling the UK bank to
pursue a turnaround plan for the business supported by the
family that controls the company.
Barclays is expected to take an 80 percent stake in Doux,
which went into court administration in early June, in exchange
for forgiving debt of 140 million euros ($175 million).
The plan received implicit backing from a French court on
Aug. 1.
"The transformation of Doux's Barclays debt into 80 percent
of its capital should be implemented on Sept. 10," Raymond
Gouiffes of the CGT union told Reuters following a meeting of
the company's works council.
He added that a Barclays representative had joined Doux's
management team.
A French commercial court has ordered the liquidation of
Doux's money-losing fresh poultry operations, which have
attracted five bids. The court is due to review the offers on
Sept. 5.