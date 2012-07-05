PARIS, July 5 A consortium led by French oilseed
giant Sofiproteol has the backing of the French government to
bid for debt-burdened Doux, one of the world's biggest poultry
exporters, French daily Le Figaro reported, citing unnamed
sources.
Sofiproteol, which is also active in the animal feed, egg
and pig breeding industries, would lead a French consortium to
make an offer for the entire group, according to these sources.
Sofiproteol was not immediately available for a comment.
A deadline for takeover bids for Doux expires on Thursday
afternoon.
The family-owned firm went into administration at the start
of June with debt of 340 million euros ($423 million), putting
at risk 3,400 staff and about 800 poultry farmers in France.
Its plight has prompted the intervention of France's new
Socialist government, which is trying to avoid a wave of factory
closures after unemployment hit its highest level since 1999.
Doux, 80 percent family-owned, with the remainder held by
French bank BNP Paribas, has contracts with some 800
poultry breeders in addition to the 3,400 staff it employs in
France.
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)