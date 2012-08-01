QUIMPER, France Aug 1 A French court on
Wednesday put back until at least October a decision on the
future ownership of debt-burdened poultry group Doux, which
employs about 4,000 people in France, declining to choose either
of two rescue plans submitted.
Family-owned Doux, one of the world's largest poultry
exporters, went into administration at the start of June,
alarming France's new Socialist government that is trying to
stem a tide of factory closures as unemployment stands as its
highest since 1999.
The family owners submitted a plan to maintain the company
by giving Barclays bank an 80 percent stake in exchange
for forgiving debt of 140 million euros ($172.42 million).
This countered a takeover offer from a consortium of French
agri-business groups, led by oilseed giant Sofiproteol, to
divide most of Doux's activities between them.
While extending its deliberations until Oct. 9, the
commercial court in Quimper, northwest France, ordered the
liquidation of Doux's loss-making fresh poultry activity and
called for bids for the business to be submitted by Aug. 10.
This move appeared to favour Doux's own plan which had
called for the fresh poultry activity to be sold on, while the
consortium's offer involved maintaining the business.
Both plans would involve the loss of about 1,000 jobs.