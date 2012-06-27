* Breeders say need government help to keep poultry alive
* Sale of pet food plant eases tension but not enough
* Several companies visit Doux plant in Brittany
* Takeover bids due by July 2
By Pierre-Henri Allain and Sybille de La Hamaide
PARIS, June 27 French breeders who supply
poultry group Doux, which went into administration early this
month, have asked the government to ensure they continue to
receive feed and gas supplies to stay in business until the
future of the company is resolved.
The farmers, who need to keep feeding thousands of chickens
and turkeys for Doux, fear they may have trouble paying their
bills as they await cash from the company, which is struggling
with a 340 million euro ($423.5 million) debt pile, unions said.
France's new Socialist government has taken an active role
in managing the situation as it tries to avoid a wave of factory
closures after unemployment hit its highest level since 1999.
French Agriculture Minister Stephane Le Foll is due to meet with
Doux employees' unions on Thursday.
Doux, 80 percent family-owned with the remainder held by
French bank BNP Paribas, has contracts with some 800
poultry breeders in addition to the 3,400 staff it employs in
France.
It received approval from a local court on Tuesday to sell
Stanven, a non-core pet food plant, to Germany's Saria. The
roughly 19 million euros in proceeds will be used to pay current
suppliers.
"The situation has eased slightly with Doux's sale of the
Stanven plant in Plouray, but we don't know how long it will
last, and breeders remain under high pressure as they are asked
to sign checks when they are insolvent," said Didier Lucas, head
of a local branch of France's largest farm union, FNSEA.
Several companies and cooperatives are in talks over a
partial or full takeover of Doux, one of the world's largest
poultry exporters.
Two competitors, LDC and Terrena, are due to visit
Doux's chicken slaughter and processing plant in Brittany on
Thursday, a company union member said, adding that another
competitor, Duc, had already visited last week.
Doux's legal administrators said bids to acquire the group
should be placed by July 2 at the court overseeing the
reorganisation.
The poultry firm pledged to pay its bills after June 1, when
it went into administration, but it owes some breeders amounts
exceeding 100,000 euros, FNSEA said.
Doux once paid for all supply chain costs from eggs to
chicks, feed, gas, processing, packaging and exporting.
But the company's troubles have hurt many suppliers,
including farmers who have ceased supplying Doux feed plants,
which has created hiccups in deliveries of feed to breeders,
Masson said.
"Wheat, soybean, mineral suppliers have already delivered
hundreds of thousands tonnes that were not paid for," Michel
Masson, head of the regional FNSEA branch in Central France
said. Now "they deliver only against payment - no payment, no
delivery", he said.
Farmers also have to pay for the gas needed to heat hen
houses, something Doux used to do before June 1.
($1 = 0.8019 euros)
(Reporting by Pierre-Henri Allain, Sybille de La Hamaide,
Edited by Christian Plumb and Jane Baird)