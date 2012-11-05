Nov 5 U.S. industrial conglomerate Dover Corp
said it will buy back $1 billion of its shares and shed
non-core businesses.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of about
$10.5 billion, rose 4 percent to $60.96 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Monday.
Dover said it expects to buy back the shares over the next
12 to 18 months. It said it also plans to sell certain
businesses in its electronic assembly and test division.
"We (plan) to divest certain businesses outside our five key
growth spaces, which will allow us to continue to focus on
energy, refrigeration and food equipment, communication
components, product identification, and fluids," Chief Executive
Robert Livingston said in a statement.
Dover reported lower-than-expected third-quarter revenue
last month due to weakness in its electronics businesses.