Jan 30 Dover Corp, the maker of pumps,
drill bits and other industrial products, posted a higher
quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its engineered
systems business.
Net income from continuing operations rose to $210.8
million, or $1.22 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.
31, from $208.2 million, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.
Dover earned $1.28 per share, excluding Knowles spin-off
costs of 9 cents and a tax benefit of 3 cents.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $2.2 billion. Sales from
engineered systems, its largest business, rose 12 percent.