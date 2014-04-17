April 17 Diversified industrial products maker
Dover Corp reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly
revenue as sales rose across its energy, engineered systems and
fluids businesses.
The company's revenue rose to $1.89 billion from $1.76
billion, a year earlier.
Dover's net income fell to $160.1 million, or 93 cents per
share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $210 million, or
$1.20 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share
from continuing operations.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)