Oct 17 U.S. industrial conglomerate Dover Corp's
quarterly revenue missed analysts' estimates, hurt by
lower sales in its handset and electronics businesses.
Third-quarter net income from continuing operations rose to
$242.2 million, or $1.32 per share, from $223.4 million, or
$1.19 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue at the company, whose businesses range from
industrial pumps to food packaging equipment and microphones for
consumer electronics, rose 3 percent to $2.21 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.28 per share
on revenue of $2.25 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.