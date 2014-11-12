Nov 12 Dow Chemical Co -
* Says on track to complete its $4.5 billion to $6 billion
divestiture target by year-end 2015
* Dow Chemical says continues to assess opportunities in
rationalizing its position in JV that no longer align with Dow's
integration strategy
* Dow Chemical says is increasing its divestiture target to
$7 billion to $8.5 billion to be complete by mid-2016
* Dow Chemical says will continue to narrow focus and
streamline investments to deliver $1 billion in additional
savings over next 3 years
* Plans to reduce equity position in all of its Kuwait JV,
which will release capital for other strategic purposes
* Dow Chemical realigns external reporting segments
* Dow operating segments: agricultural sciences, consumer
solutions, infrastructure solutions, performance materials &
chemicals, performance plastics
* Dow Chemical says will reconfigure and reduce equity base
in MEGlobal and Greater EQUATE JV through divestment of portion
of Co's interests
