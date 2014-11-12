* Expects to raise $7 bln-$8.5 bln from asset sales by
Nov 12 Dow Chemical Co raised its asset
sale target by as much as 42 percent to $8.5 billion and
increased its share buyback plan by $5 billion, as it looks to
thwart hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb's push to split the
company.
The increased buyback plan brings Dow's total share
repurchase program to $9.5 billion.
Shares of Dow Chemical, which also raised its quarterly
dividend to 42 cents per share from 37 cents, rose as much as 3
percent on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Dow and rival Dupont are facing pressure from
investors to raise shareholder returns by divesting businesses
that are exposed to swings in commodity prices.
Dow, the No. 1 U.S. chemical maker by sales, said it now
expects to raise $7 billion-$8.5 billion from divestitures by
mid-2016. The company said it was on track to meet its earlier
asset sale target of $4.5 billion-$6 billion by the end of 2015.
The company said on Wednesday it would sell Angus Chemical
Co to Golden Gate Capital for $1.22 billion and said it expects
the deal to close during the first quarter of 2015.
Dow has also put specialty chemical unit AgroFresh Inc and
its sodium borohydride business on the block. It has also
earmarked its epoxy business and some chlorine and derivatives
assets for sale.
The company also said on Wednesday it planned to cut stakes
in all of its Kuwait joint ventures to releasing money "for
other strategic purposes, including shareholder remuneration."
Dow, which has narrowed its focus to packaging, electronics
and agriculture, also re-organized its reporting units into five
divisions from six. The company said the new structure would
help it extract maximum value from its integrated structure.
Loeb has asked Dow to separate its commoditized raw material
units from specialty chemicals businesses, but the company has
said that keeping its units together helps lower costs.
Dow, which has been paying cash dividends every quarter
since 1912, said the new dividend would be payable on Jan. 30 to
shareholders on record as of Dec. 31.
Dow Chemical's shares were up 0.7 percent at $49.90 in
afternoon trading.
