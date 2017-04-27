April 27 Seeds and chemical maker Dow Chemical
Co, which is merging with DuPont, reported a much
bigger quarterly profit from a year earlier, when the company
recorded charges of $824 million.
Net income available to the company's shareholders rose to
$888 million, or 72 cents per share, in the first quarter ended
March 31 from $169 million, or 15 cents per share, a year
earlier.
The latest quarter included a $386 million charge, primarily
from an arbitration related to its agrosciences business.
The year-earlier charges included $778 million related to
the settlement of a 2005 lawsuit that accused Dow and other
companies of conspiring to fix prices of urethane chemicals in
the preceding six years.
Net sales rose 23.6 percent to $13.23 billion in the latest
quarter.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)