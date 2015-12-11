(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say Dow Chemical will
Dec 11 Seeds and chemical maker Dow Chemical Co
said it would assume full control of Dow Corning, its
joint-venture with Gorilla glass maker Corning Inc.
Corning said it will swap its stake in Dow Corning for $4.8
billion in cash and a stake in chip company Hemlock
Semiconductor Group, a venture of Dow Corning.
Formed in 1943, the 50-50 joint venture between the two
companies produces silicon-based products for aerospace,
automotive and electrical industries.
The transaction is expected to yield more than $1 billion in
additional annual EBITDA at full run-rate synergies, Dow
Chemical said.
The announcement comes as Dow and rival DuPont agreed
to merge in an all-stock deal on Friday, valuing the combined
company at $130 billion.
Dow said in October it might buy Corning's stake in Dow
Corning and restructure other JVs.
The transaction, expected to close in the first half of
2016, will help Dow capture $400 million in cost savings from
the restructured ownership.
Dow and Corning will maintain their current equity stake in
Hemlock, Shin-Etsu Handotai and Mitsubishi Materials Corp - and
Norway's Renewable Energy.
