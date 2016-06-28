(Adds details on deal, background)
June 28 Dow Chemical Co said it would
lay off about 2,500 employees globally, or about 4 percent of
its workforce, as part of a deal to assume full control of Dow
Corning, which was a joint venture with Gorilla glass maker
Corning Inc.
The seeds and chemical maker said it would also shut down
silicones manufacturing facilities in Greensboro, North
Carolina, and Yamakita, Japan, as well as certain
administrative, corporate and manufacturing facilities.
Formed in 1943, Dow Corning produces silicon-based products
for aerospace, automotive and electrical industries.
Dow Chemical announced the deal for Dow Corning in December,
when it also said it would merge with DuPont in an
all-stock deal, which then valued the combined company at $130
billion.
Dow Chemical on Tuesday raised its annual cost savings
estimate for the deal to $400 million from $300 million. The
company said it was also targeting $100 million in growth
synergies.
Dow Chemical said the actions announced on Tuesday would
position the company to achieve its cost synergy target run rate
of 70 percent within 12 months of closing the deal, and 100
percent within 24 months.
The deal is expected to add to Dow Chemical's operating
earnings per share, cash flow from operations and free cash flow
in the first full year after close.
Dow Chemical said it would take a charge of about $410
million to $460 million in the second quarter for asset
impairments, severance and other costs.
