* 2,400 positions set for elimination
* Shares down in post market trading
* 20 plants to be shuttered
By Ernest Scheyder
NEW YORK, Oct 23 Dow Chemical Co, the
largest chemical maker in the United States, said on Tuesday it
plans to cut 5 percent of its workforce and shutter 20 plants as
part of a restructuring program aimed at countering a slow
global economy.
Dow and other chemical companies face slipping demand for
products around the world. Rival DuPont slashed its
earnings forecast and announced 1,500 jobs cuts.
"The reality is we are operating in a slow-growth
environment in the near-term and, while these actions are
difficult, they demonstrate our resolve to tightly
manage operations..." Andrew Liveris, Dow`s chairman and chief
executive, said in a statement.
The company, which hopes to save $500 million a year, said
the cuts will result in a loss of around 2,400 positions
worldwide.
Among its planned plant closings, Dow will shutter a high
density polyethylene facility in Belgium, a sodium borhidrate
plant in the Netherlands, as well as manufacturing facility in
Midland, Michigan.
It will also take an unspecified charge related to its Dow
Kokam LLC assets, reflecting weak demand for lithium-ion
batteries.
Dow initially planned to release its restructuring plans
along with its third quarter earnings on Thursday, but the news
was inadvertently sent to a reporter at the Bloomberg News,
according to a source on Dow's board of directors.
Dow said it will pare capital spending and investment in
programs that are no longer a priority. It said those cuts
should save it an additional $500 million.
The company will take fourth-quarter charges of around 50
cents to 60 cents per share for asset impairments and
write-offs, severance and other costs related to the measures.
Shares of the company's fell 20 cents to $28.55 after the
close of regular trading. The stock fell 4 percent in New York
Stock Exchange trading.