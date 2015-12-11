NEW YORK Dec 10 Activist investors are building
bigger stakes in bigger companies and their influence is helping
reshape the landscape of corporate USA.
Merger discussions between Dow Chemical and DuPont
, two of the biggest and oldest names in the U.S. chemical
industry, were prompted, at least in part, by activist
investors.
They also played a role in Yahoo's announcement to
ditch the spinoff of its $32 billion stake in Chinese ecommerce
giant Alibaba in favor of seeking the sale of its core
Internet business.
The penchant for top-tier activists to target large U.S.
companies is expected to gain traction, as the funds have
growing pots of money to spend and need to put larger chunks of
cash to work.
Investors have poured more money into activist hedge funds
as successful campaigns to force changes at hundreds of U.S.
companies have produced index-beating returns during the past
few years.
Activists played a direct role in half of the 10 largest
U.S. mergers and acquisitions announced this year, Thomson
Reuters data show, in deals whose total combined value topped
$260 billion. In the prior four years combined, activists played
a role in only a handful of the top 10 M&A deals.
The move toward bigger targets comes as the overall number
of U.S. activist campaigns is set to surge past 400, data from
research firm Activist Insight data show, eclipsing last year's
post financial-crisis record of 300 in a trend expected to
continue into 2016.
"We're hearing from a lot of activists, even first-time
activists, who are gearing up for proxy season next year," said
Bruce Goldfarb, chief executive of proxy advisory firm Okapi
Partners. "Even if the markets get rattled by an interest rate
move next week, I think we'll see record activity in shareholder
activism next year."
The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates
for the first time in nearly a decade next week.
'FUNDAMENTAL STRUCTURAL SHIFT'
Several other large activist announcements in the past few
months came with a friendlier message than usual. But in all
cases, the passive holding could quickly turn into an aggressive
campaign for change if the company is not boosting its share
price fast enough.
Elliott Management bought a 6.5 percent stake last month in
Alcoa Inc., the $11 billion aluminum maker; Trian
Partners, a DuPont shareholder, bought a $2.5 billion stake in
conglomerate General Electric in October; ValueAct
Capital scooped up a roughly $1 billion piece of credit card
company American Express.
Investors in Qualcomm Inc are waiting on whether
the $73 billion tech firm will split up its chip business or
face a potential proxy fight from Jana Partners.
Macy's too could face a proxy fight from Starboard
Value LP - the firm agitating at Yahoo - if the department
store's turnaround plan fails to take hold.
Adding muscle to the activist buying spree is the support of
mutual and index funds, which are increasingly putting aside
their loyalty to CEOs and joining hands with activists who
promise to drive a stock higher.
Last October, Starboard Value LP won a standoff with Darden
Restaurants Inc, parent of the Olive Garden restaurant chain,
convincing shareholders to replace the entire board of the Olive
Garden parent - with BlackRock and State Street voting in
support of the dissident slate.
"What we're seeing is a fundamental structural shift," said
an activist adviser, referring to the amount of shares held by
the largest asset managers. "It's not just activists throwing
punches."
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Peter Cooney)