Dec 9 A potential $130 billion merger of Dow
Chemical Co and DuPont could prompt a renewed
flurry of takeover bids for European rivals with Switzerland's
Syngenta AG the most likely target.
Syngenta, the world's largest agrochemicals company, fended
off a $47 billion offer from U.S. group Monsanto in
August and reportedly rejected a $42 billion pursuit by
state-owned China National Chemical Corp or ChemChina last
month.
But any merger between Dow Chemical and DuPont, which would
create one of the world's largest chemical companies with more
than $92 billion in annual sales, could embolden Syngenta's
spurned suitors to have another go, Bernstein analysts said.
Syngenta's U.S.-listed shares rose more than 7 percent and
closed up 1.69 percent at 366.10 Swiss Francs on Wednesday in
Switzerland.
"We think this makes it more likely that Monsanto
re-approaches Syngenta with a bid of up to 485 (Swiss Francs per
share)," the analysts said. Monsanto had offered 470 Swiss
Francs in a cash and stock.
A merger of Dow and DuPont would put further pressure on
rivals such as Germany's BASF SE and Bayer AG
to consolidate as falling crop prices curb sales.
Talks between Dow and DuPont are at a late stage and it
appeared unlikely a competitor would swoop in with a counter
bid. Wall Street welcomed the reported merger talks, lifting
shares of both companies by 12 percent.
"If you intervene it has to be cash, and who is prepared it
to put down $40-50 billion in cash today?" asked one banker who
advises on takeovers and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Funding would not be an issue for ChemChina if it made an
offer for Syngenta. ChemChina has a 5 percent share of global
crop chemicals through its ownership of Israeli generic
pesticides maker Adama. The Chinese firm would like to expand
internationally but is unlikely to pursue a hostile bid and
would prefer a smaller, more manageable transaction, bankers in
Asia said.
Dow and DuPont plan to break their combined firm into three
different businesses - agricultural, specialty chemicals and
plastics - following a deal, helping them to navigate regulatory
concerns about their reach in multiple markets.
Those businesses were unlikely to attract any serious
suitors in the first several quarters of stand alone operation
because any bidder would have to pay shareholders a higher
premium to compensate them for additional taxes related to a
takeover.
Regulators could still require both companies to sell off
some businesses to curb their influence in particular markets,
meaning that Syngenta, Monsanto and other players could wait in
the wings for pieces of the Dow DuPont agribusiness to be sold.
(Additional reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York, Karl
Plume in Chicago, Denny Thomas in Hong Kong and Freya Berry in
London; editing by Grant McCool)