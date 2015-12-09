Dec 8 Dow Chemical Co and DuPont are in advanced merger talks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The merger would be followed by a three-way breakup of the combined company, the sources told the Journal.

Dow's Chief Executive Andrew Liveris is expected to be executive chairman of the new company, with DuPont CEO Edward Breen retaining the title. (on.wsj.com/1U0sm89)

Representatives of the companies were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)